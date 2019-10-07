A Rock Island woman whose four-year sentence for preparing false tax returns was vacated earlier this year was re-sentenced Monday to 38 months in federal prison.
Roshaun J. Terry, 41, must serve three years of mandatory supervised release and pay $214,329.62 in restitution, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow ordered.
Terry pleaded guilty in September 2017 to wire fraud and false, fictitious or fraudulent claim and was sentenced in April 2018 to 48 months, or four years, in prison.
She filed a motion to vacate her sentence in August 2018, claiming her attorney did not adequately investigate the accuracy of the presentence investigation report regarding criminal history calculations. She also claimed the U.S. Probation Officer improperly calculated her sentencing guidelines and placed in her in a higher criminal history category.
You have free articles remaining.
Darrow granted her motion in August 2019.
According to court records, from February 2010 to May 2015, Terry was prepared approximately 240 false tax returns that requested more than $500,000 in fraudulent refunds.
As part of the scheme, taxpayers would provide Terry with their name, Social Security number and date of birth to prepare federal and state tax returns on their behalf. These taxpayers either did not have any income during the tax year or had less income than Terry asserted on their tax returns, according to court records.