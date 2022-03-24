Rock Island woman sentenced to four years in death of 4-month-old

The woman accused of killing her child in 2020 in Rock Island County will serve about two years on a lesser charge after reaching an agreement with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.

Tanda Allee, 25, of Rock Island, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections but qualified for day-for-day credit on the sentence, so she will serve about two years.

She and Mateo Williams, 22, of Rock Island, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Elias S. Austin on March 9 of 2020. The child suffered multiple fractures and died of blunt force trauma to the skull.

Rock Island police officers were called at 9:21 a.m. March 10, 2020, to the 400 block of 12th Avenue for a report of the suspicious sudden death of a baby, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. The death is thought to have happened about 8 p.m. March 9, 2020.

On Monday, Williams was found not guilty in the case, which was tried by Judge Peter Church in a bench trial. Allee testified as a witness for the prosecution.

On Wednesday, Allee pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child causing death, according to county court records. The murder charge was dismissed.

Wednesday’s hearing was also before Church, court records state.

Before she was sentenced, Allee waived a presentence investigation, court records state.

The report that results from a presentence investigation is designed to provide a defendant's history to the sentencing judge to aid in determining the appropriate sentence.

