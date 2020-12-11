Rockford man pronounced dead after vehicle crash

A 73-year-old Rockford, Ill., man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went out of control and crashed into a tree Thursday just east of Savanna, Ill., Carroll County Sheriff’s investigators said Friday.

The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. on U.S. 52 just west of Dauphin Road, about a mile east of Savanna.

Investigators at the scene found the vehicle on the south side of U.S. 52.

The initial investigation indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Willie J. March, was traveling west on U.S. 52 when his vehicle went out of control. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and then entered a ditch and struck a tree.

March was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner.

It was not known Friday if March had suffered from a medical condition before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

