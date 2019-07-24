The Rockridge School District has announced it will file suit against a former employee alleged to have embezzled thousands of dollars from the district.
Earlier this year, Angela D. Strong, a former secretary at Rockridge Junior High School who lives in Illinois City, was charged with two counts of theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in school funds. But those charges were dismissed in May to the disappointment of officials at Community Unit School District #300.
According to a release from the school district, Strong has repaid the district $8,000. But $7,173 remains missing.
“The board is disappointed with the position of the State’s Attorney’s Office and believes that Ms. Strong should not only be prosecuted criminally for her wrongdoing but that every cent of the money she misappropriated from the school should be returned,” the release said.
“For this reason, the board will undertake an effort to recover the moneys in civil court.”
Upon discovery of the stolen funds, school officials referred the matter to the Rock Island County sheriff, the release said.
After then-Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee was appointed to a judgeship, acting State’s Attorney Patricia Castro informed school officials that she would not prosecute Strong or seek restitution for the remaining money owed, according to the release from the district.
The release said the school district has repeatedly reached out to new State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal about the matter and not heard back.
According to the district, the theft of funds occurred last year. Auditors reviewing the district’s finances found suspicious entries in school activity accounts for which Strong was responsible, the district has said.
When questioned by district officials, Strong admitted to them that she had taken the money over a two-year period for her personal use, the district has claimed.
Strong resigned in August.
State's Attorney Dora Villarreal could not be reached for comment on Wednesday morning.
This story will be updated.