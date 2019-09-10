An East Moline man accused of the 2017 fatal shooting of his grandfather on Monday was ruled…

A timeline of the killing of Robert E. Neal

In December 2017, Roman Knox, 25, of East Moline, had a preliminary hearing in relation to the shooting death of Robert E. Neal Sr., 69, of East Moline. During that hearing prosecutors presented an extensive timeline they contend details events related to the shooting.

Preliminary hearings are an opportunity for a judge to review a case and determine whether evidence is strong enough to continue. The threshold is not considered high. A defendant can waive the hearing, which means the prosecution's outline is not challenged by the defense. Doing so is not considered an admission of guilt.

Knox elected to have the hearing and the outline was presented by East Moline Police Department Sgt. Matt Shattuck, a detective. According to the outline: