Roman Knox pleads guilty in relation to fatal shooting of his grandfather

A man accused of the 2017 killing of his grandfather in East Moline received a 45-year sentence after pleading guilty in the midst of his trial.

Roman Knox, 28, of East Moline, was charged with first-degree murder, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities accused him of shooting Robert E. Neal Sr., 69, of East Moline, around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 2017, in the 200 block of 19th Street.

Knox’s case went to trial Thursday, according to court records.

He chose a bench trial, meaning a judge, not a jury, would determine his culpability in relation to the shooting.

Testimony before Judge Frank Fuhr lasted throughout Thursday and was scheduled to resume Friday, but Knox instead pleaded guilty to the murder charge, court records state. His plea was the result of negotiations with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Knox did receive credit for the time he has served in the Rock Island County Jail but must otherwise serve 100% of the sentence, according to court records.

Knox agreed to be sentenced Friday, rather than undergo a pre-sentence investigation and mitigation hearing, court records state.

Pre-sentence investigations and mitigation hearings are meant to help the court determine the appropriate sentence.

Police first learned of the killing when a number of people called 911 about a quarrel or gunfire in the area, according to authorities. Officers found Neal on the side of the road at 252 19th St., a gunshot wound in his chest and a shotgun on his body.

Police arrested Knox shortly after the shooting, allegedly with blood on him and carrying a gun as he left the home he shared with his grandfather.