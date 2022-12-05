 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roman Knox pleads guilty in relation to fatal shooting of his grandfather

A man accused of the 2017 killing of his grandfather in East Moline received a 45-year sentence after pleading guilty in the midst of his trial.

Roman Knox, 28, of East Moline, was charged with first-degree murder, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities accused him of shooting Robert E. Neal Sr., 69, of East Moline, around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 2017, in the 200 block of 19th Street.

Knox’s case went to trial Thursday, according to court records.

He chose a bench trial, meaning a judge, not a jury, would determine his culpability in relation to the shooting.

Testimony before Judge Frank Fuhr lasted throughout Thursday and was scheduled to resume Friday, but Knox instead pleaded guilty to the murder charge, court records state. His plea was the result of negotiations with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Knox did receive credit for the time he has served in the Rock Island County Jail but must otherwise serve 100% of the sentence, according to court records.

Knox agreed to be sentenced Friday, rather than undergo a pre-sentence investigation and mitigation hearing, court records state.

Pre-sentence investigations and mitigation hearings are meant to help the court determine the appropriate sentence.

Police first learned of the killing when a number of people called 911 about a quarrel or gunfire in the area, according to authorities. Officers found Neal on the side of the road at 252 19th St., a gunshot wound in his chest and a shotgun on his body.

Police arrested Knox shortly after the shooting, allegedly with blood on him and carrying a gun as he left the home he shared with his grandfather.

Roman Knox, 25, of East Moline.

A timeline of the killing of Robert E. Neal

In December 2017, Roman Knox, 25, of East Moline, had a preliminary hearing in relation to the shooting death of Robert E. Neal Sr., 69, of East Moline. During that hearing prosecutors presented an extensive timeline they contend details events related to the shooting.

Preliminary hearings are an opportunity for a judge to review a case and determine whether evidence is strong enough to continue. The threshold is not considered high. A defendant can waive the hearing, which means the prosecution's outline is not challenged by the defense. Doing so is not considered an admission of guilt.

Knox elected to have the hearing and the outline was presented by East Moline Police Department Sgt. Matt Shattuck, a detective. According to the outline:

  • Knox was supposed to work Nov. 17, 2017, but did not show up or call his employer.
  • Around 1:30 p.m., Knox allegedly bought beer at a gas station near his home and was recognized by the clerk there. Shattuck said Knox again bought beer there at about 7:15 p.m. A test performed after Knox's arrest indicated he had a blood alcohol level of .25.
  • At about 9:10 p.m., Knox and Neal were heard quarreling near the home, according to a man who knew both men. The man told police he heard Knox say he was going to get a gun.
  • Around 9:30 p.m, police received a 911 call about a battery in the 200 block of 19th Street where a man was standing over another person on the ground. The person standing appeared to be beating the prone person, who was offering no resistance. The caller, a woman, told police she stopped to intervene, then realized the attacker was striking the victim with the butt end of a rifle or shotgun. Fearing for her safety, she drove away and called police. Shattuck said she later identified Knox's photo.
  • Other 911 calls from the area came around the same time. Callers told dispatchers they'd heard a gunshot or loud boom.
  • Also at about 9:30 p.m., the gas station clerk heard a large boom. Shattuck said the clerk looked up the street and saw a man standing on the side of the road, apparently swinging something toward the ground. She told police she recognized the man as Knox.
  • When police arrived, they found Neal on the ground by the side of the road at 252 19th St. A shotgun was on his body. He had a gunshot wound in his chest and no pulse. He was later pronounced dead after arriving at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Preliminary results of an autopsy indicated a fatal gunshot to the chest.
  • East Moline Police were joined in a search for the gunman by officers from Moline, Silvis, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police.
  • Witnesses pointed them northeast, leading an East Moline officer and a county deputy to the area in front of the residence shared by Neal and Knox at 107 21st St. As the two stood on the street, a man with blood on his clothes came out of the home carrying a shotgun. The man was arrested without further incident. Shattuck said the man arrested was Knox.
  • Blood was visible in the house from outside. Police did a search for other people and found none before backing out and awaiting a search warrant.
  • A deputy talking to Knox as he sat in the back of a police vehicle asked if anyone was in the home or hurt. Knox told the deputy he was dying, needed help and intended to sue. Knox later allegedly said the murder weapon was in the house. An examination at the hospital showed Knox had injuries to his hand.
  • A search of the home found blood in a number of areas, including on the floor, boxes for shotgun shells and the broken glass door of a gun cabinet in which police found other firearms.
