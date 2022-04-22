Rural Iowa police department installs new tracking tool that has raised privacy concerns

CAMANCHE, Iowa — South of Clinton off U.S. Highway 67, four high-speed cameras snap a computer-readable image of the license plate of every car that passes through this small river town of fewer than 5,000 people.

A new generation of surveillance technology first pioneered in the United Kingdom in the 1990s to fight Provisional Irish Republican Army terrorist bombings in the city of London has seen growing use and popularity in the United States over the past decade. But while initially exclusive to large metropolitan police departments, the surveillance cameras — seen as an enhanced tool for tracking stolen vehicles, wanted criminals and abducted children — are increasingly making their way into rural communities and neighborhoods and raising privacy concerns.

The nine-member Camanche Police Department announced this week it has partnered with Flock Safety, a public safety operating system, to install seven automated license plate readers cameras around the city "in the pursuit of proactive and reactive crime-fighting."

Local law enforcement, including the Davenport Police Department, say the technology provides an invaluable asset to track, locate and apprehend wanted criminals and the subjects of Amber Alerts, and has already been proven to help locate stolen vehicles in short order.

Davenport police and the Scott County Sheriff's Department have been using the technology since about 2018 or early 2019.

"In the last several years we’ve been on a technology push, which includes updating in-car dashboard cameras, with body-worn cameras and (purchasing) Tasers (equipped) with cameras," Camanche Police Chief Richard Schmitz Jr. said. "This was another step in the progression to use technology to help solve some crime in the area."

The seven license plate readers will be installed primarily along the Highway 67 corridor. Four were installed over the past two days, just off the highway. Installation of the remaining three cameras will require Iowa Department of Transportation approval and permitting, Schmitz said.

"We’ve had some commercial and residential burglaries that have gone unsolved because we didn’t have the intelligence that these cameras are able to offer us," he said, adding the readers also are used by the Clinton and Fulton, Ill., police departments.

"Both agencies have already seen potential in them," Schmitz said. "They've located stolen vehicles and people with warrants in just the couple of months they’ve been up and running at those agencies. They have reduced the time involved in coming up with suspects and clearing investigations."

Law enforcement use of automated license plate readers (ALPR) has rapidly expanded, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, with tens of thousands of readers in use throughout the United States. Based on the latest available numbers from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, 93% of police departments in cities with populations of 1 million or more use their own ALPR systems, according to the nonpartisan law and policy institute. In cities with populations of 100,000 or more, 75% of police departments use ALPR systems.

The little-noticed, high-speed cameras mounted on police cars, road signs, bridges and poles photograph thousands of plates per minute. The devices convert each license plate number into machine-readable text and check them against agency-selected state or national crime databases or manually entered license plate numbers, providing an alert whenever a match or "hit" appears.

Real-time alerts are also activated if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver alert is detected.

Use of the devices has led to privacy concerns by the American Civil Liberties Union over how information collected by the readers — including the license plate number and the date, time and location of every scan — and how it is being collected, shared and utilized.

"When used in a narrow and carefully regulated way, ALPRs can help police recover stolen cars and arrest people with outstanding warrants," according to the ACLU of Iowa. "The biggest problem with ALPR systems is the creation of databases with location information on every motorist who encounters the system, not just those whom the government suspects of criminal activity. Police departments nationwide are using ALPR to quietly accumulate millions of plate records, storing them in backend databases. We want to make sure that Iowa law enforcement is not violating the privacy rights of Iowa citizens."

To protect privacy and individuals' constitutional rights, Schmitz said the Camanche Police Department has adopted a policy where license plate photos and data stored on Flock Safety's servers will be deleted after 30 days.

"That's industry standard, and we are keeping citizen’s privacy concerns in mind," he said.

The Camanche PD policy also provides guidance for the capture and use of the digital data obtained from the cameras as well as guidelines for investigations and patrol functions, training, the release of data and accountability, according to a news release.

Flock Safety cameras — which it says are in use in over 1,500 cities across 40 states by more than 1,200 police departments — do not record speed or utilize facial recognition.

