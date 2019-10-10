Frank Holley was standing inside 3rd Missionary Baptist Church just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday when distinct sounds echoed down the block of West 14th Street between North Main and North Harrison streets.
"I was like a tap, tap, tap, tap, tap and it felt like maybe something was hitting the building," said Holley, who was inside the church while a handrail in a stairwell was being replaced. "We did not see anything. But by the time we walked outside and the police were here, we knew what we heard was rapid gunfire."
Sometime around 9:30 a.m. the Davenport Police Department responded to a shots-fire call in the area near the intersection of West 14th Street and North Harrison Street.
An employee inside the building at 1329 N. Harrison St. that houses D'Allen Salon Suites and D's Boutique confirmed at least one shot struck the structure, passing through the bottom portion of the glass entry door to D's Boutique.
That employee said no one inside either business was injured.
Near the intersection of 14th Street and North Harrison directly across From D's Boutique, a City of Davenport crime scene technician marked 10 shell casings on the blacktop.
"It seems like there's a shooting incident pretty often out here," said a man who lives near the intersection of West 13th and North Main streets. "In the place I stay at, a bullet went through a window upstairs from me.
"I moved here from Manhattan. It's still safer here in Davenport, but I'm starting to wonder."