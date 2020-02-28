Sarah Kolb's attempt at new sentence for murder of Adrianne Reynolds fails

Sarah Kolb, serving a 50-year sentence for the killing of Adrianne Reynolds, 16, has lost an attempt to get a new sentencing hearing.
Kolb was also 16 when Reynolds was strangled on Jan. 21, 2005, in a car at a Moline restaurant, according to authorities. In 2006, a jury found Kolb guilty of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. She was later sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder charge, and five years for the concealment charge. With credits for which Kolb qualified, the actual sentence was about 50 years.
Kolb has been pursuing a new sentencing hearing, but her filing, a petition for postconviction relief, was rejected Friday by Judge Gregory G. Chickris when he granted the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office’s motion to dismiss.
Kolb was arguing that her original sentence was illegal because she was a minor when convicted, according to court documents. Such a sentence is essentially a life sentence for a minor and the court must take into account the defendant’s youth and its characteristics when imposing such a sentence.
Those characteristics include actual age, ability to appreciate the consequences of an act, family, home environment and competence to deal with police or assist in the defense.
Kolb claimed the sentencing court did not properly weigh all of the required factors, the documents state.
In its motion to dismiss, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office contended that the trial court adequately considered the required criteria and that Kolb’s arguments had not met the required deadline for filing.
The motion also stated that the appellate court upheld the conviction and sentence.
Kolb’s codefendant, Cory Gregory, was 17 when Reynolds was killed, and pleaded guilty in a plea deal to first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in relation to her slaying.
He was sentenced to 40 years on the murder charge and five years on the concealment charge, with credits reducing the sentence to about 42 years.
Gregory also argued for a new sentencing hearing, and Judge Peter Church ruled in May that he should get one, according to court records. The state’s attorney’s office has appealed, and a new sentencing hearing had not yet been scheduled as of Friday.