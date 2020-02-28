Sarah Kolb's attempt at new sentence for murder of Adrianne Reynolds fails

Those characteristics include actual age, ability to appreciate the consequences of an act, family, home environment and competence to deal with police or assist in the defense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kolb claimed the sentencing court did not properly weigh all of the required factors, the documents state.

In its motion to dismiss, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office contended that the trial court adequately considered the required criteria and that Kolb’s arguments had not met the required deadline for filing.

The motion also stated that the appellate court upheld the conviction and sentence.

Kolb’s codefendant, Cory Gregory, was 17 when Reynolds was killed, and pleaded guilty in a plea deal to first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in relation to her slaying.

He was sentenced to 40 years on the murder charge and five years on the concealment charge, with credits reducing the sentence to about 42 years.

Gregory also argued for a new sentencing hearing, and Judge Peter Church ruled in May that he should get one, according to court records. The state’s attorney’s office has appealed, and a new sentencing hearing had not yet been scheduled as of Friday.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.