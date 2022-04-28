 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Illinois Quad-Cities

Pill bottles
Deirdre Baker

Quad-Citians with unwanted medicines can drop them off on Saturday at area police departments.

Drug Take Back Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release. Items accepted include pills, patches, vaping devices and vaping cartridges.

Anyone dropping off a device is asked to remove the batteries.

The locations accepting unwanted drugs are:

  • Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
  • Milan Police Department, 405 E. 1st St., Milan.
  • Colona Police Department, 215 1st St., Colona.
  • Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave., Moline.
  • East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Ave., East Moline.
  • Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive, Silvis.
