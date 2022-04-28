Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Illinois Quad-Cities

Quad-Citians with unwanted medicines can drop them off on Saturday at area police departments.
Drug Take Back Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release. Items accepted include pills, patches, vaping devices and vaping cartridges.
Anyone dropping off a device is asked to remove the batteries.
The locations accepting unwanted drugs are:
- Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
- Milan Police Department, 405 E. 1st St., Milan.
- Colona Police Department, 215 1st St., Colona.
- Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave., Moline.
- East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Ave., East Moline.
- Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive, Silvis.