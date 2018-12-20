A 50-year-old Savanna, Illinois, man is charged with possession of child pornography after an investigation by Illinois State Police after a 3 ½-month investigation.
Illinois State Police Lt. Chris Endress said that David A. Ketelsen was arrested Tuesday on the Class 2 felony charge, which carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.
Endress said the investigation began on Aug. 29 after investigators received a cyber-tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children routed through the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators used advanced technology and law enforcement partnerships to trace Ketelsen. Their leads eventually took them to St. Louis County, Missouri, and then to Ketelsen at his Savanna, Illinois, address at 16454 Ridge Road.
On Tuesday, investigators recovered enough evidence to arrest Ketelsen on the charge.
Endress said that additional charges may be filed against Ketelsen as the investigation continues and electronic evidence is analyzed.
Ketelsen was being held Wednesday night in the Carroll County Jail on $20,000 bond.