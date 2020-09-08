Savanna man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday

A 40-year-old Savanna, Illinois, man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred 3 miles north of Thomson, Illinois, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Tuesday.
The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on Illinois 84 at Three Mile Road north of Thomson.
Sheriff’s investigators said Thomas W. Downing was northbound on Illinois 84 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and then struck an embankment and a tree before overturning.
Downing was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff’s investigators were assisted at the scene by Thomson Fire Department, Thomson Ambulance, Thomson Police Department, Savanna Ambulance, Savanna Police Department and the Carroll County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
