Savanna woman who set ex's truck on fire gets probation

The woman who set fire to her ex-boyfriend's truck as it was parked within a few feet of his attached garage in Clinton is to serve up to five years of probation.

Marari Jean Boardman, 38, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty to arson, a felony. As part of her negotiated plea, charges of harassment and criminal mischief were dismissed.

Court records show that Boardman's ex-boyfriend of seven years discovered his 2014 Ford F-150 on fire in his driveway on Oct. 8, 2021. He told police he suspected Boardman, whom sent him a text that threatened to "light you up like a Christmas tree."

A neighbor's security camera captured video of the crime, and the victim identified Boardman from the video, according to court records.

She was sentenced earlier this month to a maximum of 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections, but the sentence was suspended. She is to be on probation for up to five years, pending good behavior.

Other terms of her sentence included restitution to the victim in the amount of $14,040 and a no-contact order.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.