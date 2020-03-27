Scam alert: Thieves entering homes to check on water lines

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is warning Quad-Citians of a scam making the rounds.

According to authorities, on Wednesday three men dressed in construction uniforms came to a homeowner’s residence in Davenport.

They claimed that water lines had been cut in the area and that they needed to enter the residence to check their water lines.

The “workers” then separated the two homeowners into different parts of the home, which allowed the third male to enter the master bedroom and steal money.

Thieves using the same tactics have hit the Quad-Cities area at other times.

DO NOT let people in your home whom you are not expecting.

If you have information about who these suspects are, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.

