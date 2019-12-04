Scammers use Scott County Sheriff's number, employee names to get people to send money

The holiday season is in full swing and so are the scammers.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents that someone pretending to be from the Sheriff’s Department is calling people and threatening that they either pay money or they will be arrested or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

On Wednesday a woman reported just such a scam to sheriff’s investigators. The woman said that her caller ID showed the number 563-326-8625, which is the Sheriff’s Department’s phone number.

The caller identified themselves as a current employee of the jail and mentioned two previous employees as well.

Sheriff Tim Lane said scammers use public records to obtain names and phone numbers to make their scam sound authentic.

Lane said these scams become popular every few months but are especially popular during the holiday season.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department does make some phone calls to people, but the department never demands money, banking information or personal information, he said, nor does the department call citizens with threats of spending time in jail for non-payment of fines or fees.

Lane said never send money to anyone who is threatening you with jail time or warrants for your arrest. If you are in doubt call the Sheriff’s Department for clarification.

