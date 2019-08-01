Man accused of assaulting with wooden board
A Davenport man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he hit a man in the head multiple times with a wooden board and took the man’s money, credit card and truck.
Johnathan Allen Durham, 40, last known address in the 1600 block of West 66th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury, and first-degree theft.
At 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to the 2300 block of West High Street for a report of a man with severe injuries, according to affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaint.
The man said he was in his garage Tuesday night and woke up early the next morning with injuries.
Evidence at the scene indicated he was struck multiple times in the head with a wooden board, which caused skull fractures and a brain bleed.
The man identified Durham as his attacker and discovered when he woke up that $120 cash and his credit card were missing. He also said his truck was missing.
Video surveillance from the home showed Durham leaving the garage and driving away in the truck, according to the affidavits.
The man was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and then to University Hospitals, Iowa City, due to the severity of his injuries, police said in a media release Thursday.
Detectives from the criminal investigation division are still actively investigating the incident.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the
Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”
The robbery charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the remaining charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday at $30,000 cash-only. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Aug. 22.
Woman gets probation for neglecting daughter
A Davenport woman was sentenced this week to one year of probation for neglecting her intellectually disabled adult daughter.
Kimberly Williams, 48, pleaded guilty in June to recklessly committing dependent adult abuse resulting in physical injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Scott County District Court.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed felony charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and dependent adult abuse resulting in physical injury at her sentencing hearing. Wednesday.
At 9 p.m. May 22, 2018, officers were called to the home of Williams and her husband, Eugene S. Harris, 57, for a report of a domestic disturbance.
and found the two in a verbal and physical fight, according to arrest affidavits.
Harris told officers that Williams’ intellectually disabled adult daughter lived in the home and was being locked in her room at all times by her mother and was drinking water from the toilet. He also said he had for several days asked Williams to take the woman to the doctor. Williams refused, he told officers.
Harris took officers to an upstairs bedroom, which was locked from the outside, and said the woman was in there. Officers unlocked the room and found her sleeping on a mattress on the floor. The room contained a dresser containing bed sheets, a non-working television and another dresser that was broken.
Officers unlocked the door to the bathroom inside the bedroom and found soiled adult diapers piled up in the sink.
The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered from her living conditions. Officers learned through the investigation that the woman, while locked in the bedroom, had to knock once if she needed something and someone would respond. She also was locked in the room even when people were not in the home and had no way to call for help if she needed it.
Harris told officers that, under the direction of his wife, he brought her daughter food and water bottles. He said he has lived in the home for approximately a year and that, other than two days out of the year, Williams’ daughter has lived in the locked room, according to the affidavits.
In her written plea, Williams admitted she was the caretaker of her daughter and “recklessly left her in the care of another, knowing he was not caring for her and meeting her needs” and that her daughter suffered an eye ailment.
She denied that her daughter was locked in the bedroom for 11 months.
A Scott County jury in October convicted Harris of neglect of a dependent person and was later sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.