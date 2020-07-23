ScannerTraffic

Reid said something to the effect of “I’m going to burn this house down and break everything,” according to court records.

He walked out of the apartment and the woman put out the fire with her hands and then found the lit candle under the couch and removed it.

The woman told police Reid carried a gun and she believed he had left it upstairs. Reid came back into the house by kicking open the front door and grabbed something and left in a black Mercedes-Benz. The woman said she then heard two shots.

The cellphone video showed the lighting of the pillow and the lit candle under the couch.

Officers spotted the Mercedes speeding from the scene and later found it behind a home in the 2000 block of West 6th Street. Reid was arrested there.

Police probe shooting incident

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department asks anyone with information regarding a shooting Tuesday evening in the area of Sixth and Sycamore streets to give that information to the police department.