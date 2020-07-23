ScannerTraffic

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for arson
A Davenport man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of arson/attempted arson.
Vincent Taggart Reid III, 29, was sentenced July 10 during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport, by U.S. District Chief Judge John Jarvey.
In addition to serving nine years and two months in prison, Reid’s sentence includes serving three years on supervised release after he completes his prison term.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
According to court records, at 5:18 a.m. March 30, 2019, Davenport police were dispatched to the 600 block of West 16th Street for a report of a person trying to set fire to an apartment, according to the federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Police spoke to a woman who said she had woken up Reid because his phone kept ringing. The two started to fight, and Reid threw a TV down the stairs.
He went into the living room, found a lighter and began lighting the couch pillow on fire. The woman said she grabbed her cellphone and began video recording the incident. While she was recording, Reid grabbed a lit candle off of the entertainment center, put it on the floor and pushed it under the couch.
Reid said something to the effect of “I’m going to burn this house down and break everything,” according to court records.
He walked out of the apartment and the woman put out the fire with her hands and then found the lit candle under the couch and removed it.
The woman told police Reid carried a gun and she believed he had left it upstairs. Reid came back into the house by kicking open the front door and grabbed something and left in a black Mercedes-Benz. The woman said she then heard two shots.
The cellphone video showed the lighting of the pillow and the lit candle under the couch.
Officers spotted the Mercedes speeding from the scene and later found it behind a home in the 2000 block of West 6th Street. Reid was arrested there.
Police probe shooting incident
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department asks anyone with information regarding a shooting Tuesday evening in the area of Sixth and Sycamore streets to give that information to the police department.
Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington confirmed Wednesday morning that there had been an incident involving gunfire. He said the police are not aware of anyone being hit nor any damage caused. He does not believe there is any danger to the community. The incident remains under investigation and no suspects have been named.
“The biggest thing is that it is still under investigation and we are working on it at this point,” he said. Talkington also said because the investigation is still ongoing, he could not elaborate on many details of the incident.
Police were called to the report of shots fired at about 8:15 p.m. and cordoned off the area to search for evidence.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-263-9922.
Arrrest made in Riverdale shooting
An arrest has been made in the July 17, 2020, shooting in Riverdale.
Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. is in the Scott County Jail, charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Further charges are pending.
The charges stem from an incident at 1:19 a.m. last Friday at 108 S. Bellingham Road. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
15-year-old girl ID’d as pedestrian in fatal train incident in Morrison
MORRISON — The pedestrian killed when hit by a train early Wednesday has been identified as 15-year-old Samara Ann Elizabeth Braham of Morrison.
According to a release from the Morrison Police Department, Braham was struck at approximately 4:21 a.m. by a westbound Union Pacific Railway train on the north set of tracks in an area just east of the Jackson Street crossing in Morrison.
Braham was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald. No other information is being released as the incident remains under investigation by the Morrison Police Department and the county coroner.
