Scott County announces updates to public communication system

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency and the city of Davenport announced updates Monday to their public communication tool.
The tool, Alert Iowa, is available online and as an app as of Monday, Brian Payne from the emergency management agency said at a news conference.
Alert Iowa, also known as Smart911, gives community members more control over what notifications they want to receive from the county, and from their individual cities. Possible notifications include emergency alerts, community updates, snow emergencies and other weather alerts, and more.
"If you reference back to the derecho that hit us in August of 2020, we know that there are gaps within the community, and we do feel that this partnership is really going to enhance the ability for our community members to stay safe and stay informed."
Mailers have been sent out to Scott County residents explaining how to download the app or access the system online.
The emergency management agency is partnering with Milestone's Area Agency on Aging to provide assistance to residents who are 60 years or older and may need help setting up an account or accessing information without an internet connection.
The system also has a feature that can translate updates into dozens of different languages, according to Payne.