Scott County attempted murder case dropped in favor of federal prosecution

The Scott County case accusing a man of attempted murder for a 2021 shooting has been dismissed in favor of federal prosecution.

Scott County authorities initially charged Brandon DeShane Branigan, 31, Davenport, with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to previous reporting. The charges stemmed from a shooting that occurred early on May 23, 2021, in the parking lot of Westview Terrace Apartments, 7202 Hillandale Road, Davenport.

Branigan was accused of using two pistols to shoot a woman multiple times, according to previous reporting. The wounded woman required emergency medical treatment.

A federal grand jury has since indicted Branigan on a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

In that indictment, Branigan is accused of having at least one a firearm on May 23, 2021, despite a felony conviction that prohibited him from possessing guns.

The federal indictment was filed on Nov. 9 and the Scott County case was dropped on Nov. 22, court records state.

The federal case against Branigan was still pending as of Thursday, according to federal court records. His trial has been tentatively set for April 3.