Scott County Deputy Greg Hill was justified in using deadly force in the October shooting death of Robert Ronald Mitchell, 23, authorities said.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton discussed the shooting and events that led up to it at a news conference Wednesday at Scott County Courthouse.
Hill pulled over the vehicle Mitchell was driving in the 6600 block of North Brady Street at 1:09 a.m. Oct. 23, when a struggle ensued and the deputy fired his gun.
The vehicle eventually stopped by the gas pumps at Kwik Shop at Division Street and Kimberly Road.
Mitchell was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
