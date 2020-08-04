Scott County Attorney: Investigation into shooting death of Marquis Tousant is ongoing

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton says the investigation into the shooting death of Marquis M. Tousant is ongoing.

The 23-year-old Rock Island man was found at 3 a.m. June 1 — near the end of an overnight of unrest and violence that erupted throughout Davenport. In the wake of the widespread disturbance, the Davenport Police said it didn’t know who shot Tousant. Investigators from Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, have declined to discuss the case.

“That’s because the investigation is not complete,” Walton said. “I really don’t want to comment on anything until we’ve seen the investigation finish.”

Walton said he isn’t certain when the investigation will end.

“I really can’t know that,” Walton explained. “We are relying on other agencies to complete the investigation. I hope we have some idea soon, but the investigation has to be thorough and complete.”

According to the Davenport Police, three officers were "ambushed" while driving into an alley near 1400 Myrtle Street at about 3 a.m. Monday, June 1. The officers were in an unmarked truck, police said.

An officer was struck in the leg and nearly hit in the head when more than a dozen shots were fired.