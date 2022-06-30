Scott County Attorney's Office rules officer's actions justified in fatal June 8 encounter in Davenport

At 12:48 a.m. June 8, at least one uniformed officer responded to the Casey’s Convenience Store, 1691 W. 53rd St., Davenport, to investigate a report of a suspicious person tampering with the air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to an initial news release from the Davenport Police Department. Once at the Casey's, the officer found a man and determined he was wanted on warrants. A confrontation began, and both fired shots. The man was hit by gunfire and later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The officer was also injured but those injuries were not considered life threatening.