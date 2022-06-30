 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCOTT COUNTY

Scott County Attorney's Office rules officer's actions justified in fatal June 8 encounter in Davenport

The Scott County Attorney's Office has decided that Davenport police officer Michael Catton's actions were justified during a June 8 encounter that left Jason James Morales, 45, of Davenport, dead.

At 12:48 a.m. June 8, at least one uniformed officer responded to the Casey’s Convenience Store, 1691 W. 53rd St., Davenport, to investigate a report of a suspicious person tampering with the air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to an initial news release from the Davenport Police Department. Once at the Casey's, the officer found a man and determined he was wanted on warrants. A confrontation began, and both fired shots. The man was hit by gunfire and later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The officer was also injured but those injuries were not considered life threatening.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation of the incident then presented the evidence to the county attorney's office for review. The sheriff's office released the names of Catton and Morales in the days after the incident.

This story will be updated.

