Scott County Attorney's Office wants to take boat involved in fatal 2020 crash

The Scott County Attorney’s Office is attempting to seize one of the boats involved in a double-fatal crash on the Mississippi River at LeClaire, but the forfeiture is being contested.

The vessel, a 35-foot, triple-engine Triton, collided with a 19-foot boat on Aug. 16, 2020. The collision killed the two occupants of the smaller boat — Craig Verbeke, 61, and his fiance, Anita Pinc, 52, both of Moline.

As a result of the collision, James Thiel Sr., 46, Pleasant Valley, was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two felonies and two misdemeanors. A jury convicted him in April on the misdemeanor charges.

The county attorney’s office is pursuing forfeiture proceedings against the Triton, which was seized by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, after the crash, according to the forfeiture complaint.

The alleged conduct listed as the reasons for the forfeiture attempt are:

Property which was illegally possessed.

Property which was acquired as or from the proceeds of a criminal offense or series of offenses.

Property which was used or intended to be used to facilitate the commission of a criminal offense or to avoid detection or apprehension of a person committing a criminal offense.

Should the forfeiture occur, any resulting funds would be divided between the Iowa Department of Justice, the agency that seized the property (DNR), and the county attorney's office, Rob Cusack, an assistant county attorney, said in an email. Forfeiture proceeds must be used to enhance the enforcement of criminal law.

“Unfortunately, Iowa law does not allow for forfeiture proceeds to be applied to restitution,” Cusack wrote, referring to victims' compensation.

The forfeiture complaint lists Thiel and Thiel Truck Center as the owners and Thiel as the person in possession or control of the boat.

Thiel was not the operator of the boat the day of the collision; a minor was, according to authorities cited in previous reporting. Thiel was accused of contributing unintentionally to the fatal crash by allowing the operation of the boat at a high rate of speed in a high-traffic area.

Leon Spies, Thiel’s attorney, has challenged the forfeiture on behalf of his client, asking that it be dismissed and the boat returned. His answer to the forfeiture complaint states that Thiel Truck Center, of which James Thiel is president, is the boat’s registered owner.

“Thiel Truck Center, Inc., did not know and could not reasonably have known of the conduct allegedly giving rise to forfeiture, or that that conduct was likely to occur, or acted reasonably to prevent the conduct giving rise to forfeiture,” Spies argues in his filing.

Spies also states that the forfeiture of the Triton would constitute an excessive fine under the U.S. and the Iowa constitutions.

“In addition, the value of the subject property is grossly disproportionate to the severity of the misdemeanor offense for which James Thiel, Sr., was convicted,” Spies states in his response to the forfeiture complaint.

Spies' other arguments include:

The boat was not illegally possessed.

It was not acquired with the proceeds of criminal activity.

It was also not used or intended to be used to facilitate a crime or to help someone committing a crime avoid discovery or capture.

The state’s complaint does not identify the specific part of the Iowa Code through which the boat is subject to seizure.

The forfeiture case is still pending, according to court records.

Thiel was sentenced in August to 365 days in the Scott County Jail on each of the counts, according to previous reporting. The terms were concurrent to each other, and all but 90 days were suspended. Thiel also received credit for time served.

He has appealed his conviction, according to court records, and was free on a $10,000 appeal bond as of Friday.