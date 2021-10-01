Updated: Scott County authorities find missing Blue Grass teen

Update:
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said that the missing Blue Grass teen has been located safe.
Earlier story:
The Blue Grass Fire Department and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies are currently looking for a 13-year-old girl who walked away from her home about 6 p.m.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the girl walked away from 7001 Holdorf Dr. in Blue Grass. The report of the child being missing was called in at about 6:30 p.m.
Lane said a drone is being used to help find the child as there are corn fields in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information is available.
