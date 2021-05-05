Scott County authorities to release results of investigation into February shooting of man by Bettendorf police

Scott County authorities are expected to release the results of an investigation into the fatal February shooting of a man by Bettendorf police.

Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf, was shot by an officer early on Feb. 7 while the police were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road, authorities have said. During the encounter, police say Scott did not comply with officers' orders, drew a handgun and was shot by Officer Zachary Gish.