Scott County deputies arrest two for allegedly cooking meth

Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Departments Special Operations Unit arrested a man and a woman who allegedly were cooking methamphetamine.
Todd Phillip Rothenberger, 46, and Melisa Marie Weber, 46, both of Davenport, were taken into custody Monday.
Rothenberger, who already is awaiting trial on meth trafficking charges in Johnson County, is charged in Scott County with one count of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Rothenberger also is charged with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine and possession of sodium hydroxide. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Weber is charged with possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of meth, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Weber also is charged with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine, possession of petroleum distillates, possession of sodium hydroxide and felon in possession of a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Greg Hill, agents with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit searched Weber’s apartment in the 400 block of South Clark Street.
Officers seized a shotgun that was under Weber’s bed, as well as lye, Coleman fuel, acid, salt, coffee filters and an empty box of pseudoephedrine. Weber had purchased pseudoephedrine twice in the past two months, with the most recent purchase within the past five days.
In a post-Miranda interview, Weber admitted she uses meth and was aware of the shotgun under her bed.
Rothenberger in a post-Miranda interview, told investigators that he had purchased pseudoephedrine and other supplies for Weber so she could cook meth.
Weber was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $120,000. Weber waived a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned in the case Feb. 25 in Scott County District Court.
Rothenberger was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $60,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Feb. 12 in Scott County District Court.
Rothenberger already is facing methamphetamine trafficking charges in Johnson County.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Turner Watkinson, on Feb. 25, Rothenberger was pulled over for speeding in Johnson County. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies seized two bags containing a crystal-like substance. The bags were sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 16.78 grams.
A warrant was issued for Rothenberger’s arrest Sept. 3. The warrant was served on Rothenberger on Jan. 2 at the Scott County Jail.
Rothenberger is charged in Johnson County with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. He also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
A trial date has not yet been set in that case.