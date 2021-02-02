Scott County deputies arrest two for allegedly cooking meth

Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Departments Special Operations Unit arrested a man and a woman who allegedly were cooking methamphetamine.

Todd Phillip Rothenberger, 46, and Melisa Marie Weber, 46, both of Davenport, were taken into custody Monday.

Rothenberger, who already is awaiting trial on meth trafficking charges in Johnson County, is charged in Scott County with one count of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Rothenberger also is charged with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine and possession of sodium hydroxide. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Weber is charged with possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of meth, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Weber also is charged with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine, possession of petroleum distillates, possession of sodium hydroxide and felon in possession of a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.