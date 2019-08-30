Officials at Scott Emergency Communications Center are investigating why its 911 dispatchers were unable to take calls for about two hours Thursday night.
The problem began just before 6 p.m., SECC Deputy Director Tracey Sanders said Friday afternoon. Calls were rerouted through Cedar Rapids and Johnson County while the center worked on the problem. Service through the Scott County center was partially restored by 8:30 p.m. with complete service restored about an hour later.
The cause of the problem was still unknown as of Friday afternoon, she said.
"We want to know exactly what happened so it can be prevented," she said.
Rerouting the calls is a backup measure already in place to prevent a service loss should there be a problem, Sanders said. Calls being routed through the backup system should take about the same time as if the center was taking the calls normally. Sanders could not say as of Friday afternoon if callers had any unusual delays reaching a dispatcher while being rerouted.