Scott County drug investigation nets 16 pounds of meth in arrest

Police have arrested a Buffalo man who they say had 16 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

The Scott County Special Operations Task Force made the arrest Monday.

According to affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, at 10:04 p.m. Sunday, SOU agents had been watching a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a temporary Arizona license tag.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 2200 block of Rockingham Road in order to serve a warrant and search the vehicle.

Michael Sean Russell, 48, was driving the vehicle.

In the rear passenger side door panel, agents found 16 one-pound vacuum sealed packages, the contents of which each tested positive for crystal methamphetamine. By police calculations, that's 72,575 doses of methamphetamine.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said that the market has been flooded with methamphetamine and that one dose is going for about $10, or about $100 per gram on the street.

The meth Russell had in his possession is worth $725,748.

Agents also had a warrant to search a storage facility connected to Russell. They found two guns inside. Russell is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Russel has previous drug arrests.

On Feb. 6, 2003, when he was 29-years-old, Russell pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to electronic records of the U.S. District Court, Tucson.

On June, 2005, U.S. District Judge David Bury sentenced Russel to 72 months — six years — in federal prison, with credit for time served by Russell awaiting trial and sentencing. Russell also was sentenced to serve five years on supervised release after he completed his prison sentence.

According to U.S. Bureau of Prisons electronic records, Russell was released from prison on Sept. 22, 2008.

In Scott County, Russell is charged one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 kilograms of amphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Russell also is charged with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Russell was being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on a bond or $25,000, cash or surety.

During a first appearance Monday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Geirut scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 2.

