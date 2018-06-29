A woman sentence to probation in February after admitting to embezzling more than $150,000 from the School Nutrition Association of Iowa is facing a new charge of election misconduct for voting in the Iowa primary election.
Norma Jean Adams, 75, has three prior felony convictions including the theft from the School Nutrition Association for which she was sentenced Feb. 8 to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of ongoing criminal activity. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the Scott County Auditor’s Office discovered that Adams had voted in the June 5 primary election. It is unlawful for a person convicted of a felony to vote in Iowa, he said.
“The Auditor’s Office notified the County Attorney’s Office and it was referred to the Sheriff’s Office for investigation,” Lane said. “A warrant was issued for Adams’ arrest Thursday,” he added.
Adams is charged with first-degree election misconduct, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. She was not in custody Friday night.
In addition to being placed on probation, and having the 25-year prison sentence suspended, Adams also was ordered to pay restitution to the School Nutrition Association. Of the $156,248.25 restitution she was ordered to pay, Adams placed $100,000 with her attorney, David Treimer, which was transferred to the School Nutrition Association. The $1,000 she paid for bail after her initial arrest also was applied to restitution.
Adams is paying $50 per month for the remainder of $55,248.25 she owes the association.
It is not known how the new charge will affect her probation.
Adams was working for the School Nutrition Association of Iowa under the name of Norma Jean LaMantia when her thefts were discovered.
According to a report filed June 1, 2017, by state auditor Mary Mosiman, from Jan. 1, 2010, through July 31, 2016, an audit discovered $166,895.25 that was submitted to Norma Jean LaMantia but never made it into the association’s account.
While her contract was to run June 30, 2017, LaMantia, as she was known to the association, resigned in 2016, after the association’s officials began questioning her about their concerns.