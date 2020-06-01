Scott County imposes county-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until further notice

Sikorski said there were two officers on administrative leave after the exchange of gunfire.

A vehicle possibly connected with that ambush fled police and crashed. Several people from that vehicle were taken into custody, he added.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said there are at least four people in custody after last night’s incidents but that they have not been charged as of 9 a.m.

Matson said the Davenport Fire Department also is investigating three suspicious fires from overnight.

In a press conference held at 5 a.m. Monday, Sikorski said that at about 10 p.m. Sunday, “we began to see numerous disturbances which started to occur around NorthPark Mall.”

More than 100 vehicles each occupied by rioters that created problems throughout the night, he said.

Officers responded to 45 serious disturbance calls, as well as dozens of confirmed shots fired incidents.

One of the fatalities occurred at the Walmart at 3101 W. Kimberly Road and the other in the 1100 block of West 15th Street or in that general area, Sikorski said.

No new information on the fatalities was released at the 9 a.m. news briefing.