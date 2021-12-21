Scott County Jail and the Friendly House give bikes to children for the holidays

Santa Claus came to Davenport's Friendly House Monday afternoon to hand out a few early Christmas presents to some Scott County children.

Santa partnered with the Scott County Jail and the Friendly House to provide new bikes to about 25 Scott County children just in time for the holidays.

The jail and the Friendly House have worked together on a bicycle restoration program for 14 years. Typically, inmates help to refurbish bicycles that have been donated by the community, and the restored bikes are then given to children in the community. This year, the groups were able to provide each child with a brand new bike, along with a helmet and a goodie bag, which they received from Santa Claus himself.

Each child was invited to sit with Santa as he handed them their gifts. He asked them their ages and what they liked to do, and invited them to spread joy to others.

"This is not just a day of receiving, but to give your very own holiday cheer and positive vibes," Santa Claus told the kids. "No matter what happens, keep a positive energy and keep moving forward with whatever you're doing. That's my message to all of you."