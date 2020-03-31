Scott County jail continues to reduce population to prevent COVID-19 spread

Bryce Schmidt is waiting.

“And I’m like a lot of other people right now — I’m just hoping for the best,” said Major Schmidt, a chief deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the jail’s administrator.

As the reach of COVID-19 in Iowa has become more evident in recent days, Schmidt said he is watching the stories of the virus’ spread through jails in places like Cook County.

“So far? So far it’s been good here. But things can turn around and go in the wrong direction with this COVID-19. So we’re waiting and we’re hoping,” Schmidt said.

There were 212 inmates housed in the Scott County Jail as of Monday afternoon. Officials there, in the Seventh Judicial District, and local law enforcement are working to limit the number of people in jail and who pass through the Scott County Courthouse.

No inmate at the jail is suspected of having COVID-19, but two were recently put into isolation with coughs.

“We are erring on the side of precaution,” Schmidt explained. “So far, no inmates have shown symptoms of COVID infection — the fever, coughing and fatigue that we have been told to watch for.