Scott County jail facing its first COVID-19 outbreak

The Scott County jail is currently dealing with its first COVID-19 outbreak, affecting a total of 25 inmates and correctional officers, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

Lane said the county was alerted to the issue when two inmates who had been in the jail for several months tested positive for COVID-19. The first positive case was discovered Nov. 2. County staff conducted two rounds of testing and found a total of 25 cases. All of those who tested positive were asymptomatic besides the first two inmates.

"The Scott County Jail has been fortunate not to have an outbreak until now while other facilities have already had to deal with this problem early in the pandemic," Lane said.

As of Monday, Lane said there are 12 inmates that are positive and still on quarantine, as well as four correctional officers who are on leave with the coronavirus. Testing is ongoing.

"Some of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated and some were not," Lane said.

The population of a county jail changes frequently, but Lane said the average population this month has been about 312 inmates, so the majority were not directly affected by the outbreak.