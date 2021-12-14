Scott County jail facing staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers have left in the last three months

The Scott County Jail is facing a staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers left the jail in the last three months, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.
Lane said there has always been a lot of employee turnover at the jail, but it slowed down during the pandemic. He believes this was because there weren't very many reliable jobs to go to at the time. As hiring has picked up again, the jail has seen an increase in officers leaving.
Two of the officers retired, one left due to Covid-19, two left because they did not complete their training successfully, one became a deputy sheriff and the other six left for other jobs or personal reasons, Lane said.
"Jail staff works 12 hour shifts which are not conducive to overtime. We have had correctional officers working three days in a row on 16 hour shifts and working their days off," Lane said.
The jail faced its first Covid-19 outbreak in November, which disrupted food preparation and laundry services in the jail and caused more overtime for correctional officers. Lane said the jail has had food catered by Hy-Vee and Bridges Catering for the last four weeks, but in-house food preparation is about to start back up.
If the staffing issue isn't solved, though, Lane said the jail may have to revert to having food catered, and also use external vendors to provide laundry services, so that the kitchen and custodial staff, who are also certified correctional officers, can help with primary jail functions.
In-house meal preparation costs about $1.20 per meal, while catered meals are closer to $11 each, Lane said.
The county may also have to house more inmates in other jails, in order to shut down a general housing unit.
"It is unknown at this time what employee level will put us at a critical point," Lane said.
Lane said correctional officers have also been performing medicine pass duties, which requires four more hours of overtime, because there has been difficulty with hiring jail nurses.
Bailiffs and deputies from the Sheriff's Office have stepped in to help with transports and hospital duties for inmates.
"The Scott County Board of Supervisors has approved a 3% pay raise for correctional officers starting July 1. I have made proposals to provide a retention bonus to jail staff but that request must go to the Board through Scott County Human Resources," Lane said.
The process of hiring new correctional officers is long. It involves an extensive background check, a polygraph and a physical. Once an officer is hired, they have to go through a 12 week intensive training program.
Lane said there are currently three officers in training with as much as 11 weeks left in their program.
"We are taking additional applications, and we are moving one person toward a job offer. If we can get additional qualified candidates and hire them right now we still have 12 weeks before they count as manpower. The question is, how many more will we lose in that 12 weeks?" Lane said.