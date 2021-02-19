Scott County Jail inmate dies in cell

An inmate at the Scott County Jail died Friday morning, Scott County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 27, was found unresponsive in his general population cell at 10:59 a.m. by a correctional officer, Scott County Sheriff’s Major Bryce Schmidt said.

Jail medical staff attempted to revive Hudson. When medics arrived on the scene, Hudson was pronounced dead.

The death does not appear suspicious, Schmidt said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will perform an autopsy in the near future.

Schmidt said the immediate family of the inmate had been notified.

According to Scott County District Court online records, Hudson was to be sentenced March 26 after pleading guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, each a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.