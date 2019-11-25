Scott County Jail inmate injured after jumping from jail mezzanine

A Scott County Jail inmate was injured Saturday after he jumped from a mezzanine in the jail.

The man was injured about 3:10 p.m., Chief Deputy Bryce Schmidt, the jail’s administrator, said Monday. The inmate, whose identity was not released, was speaking to a woman on a telephone on the upper mezzanine of one of the general population units when he became upset.

The man set the phone down and began to climb over the mezzanine’s rail, Schmidt said. A guard saw the man and ordered him to get down, but he got over the rail and jumped feet first.

The inmate landed partially on his feet and buttocks and broke one of his elbows, Schmidt said. He was hospitalized overnight for observation and so his pain could be managed.

He was returned to the jail Sunday and is on suicide watch, Schmidt said. His injury will be watched by the jail’s medical staff, and he will also be treated by the jail’s mental health services.

The incident will be reviewed to be sure jail staff followed protocol and to evaluate the inmate’s intent so staff can respond appropriately to him in the future, Schmidt said. Such reviews are standard.