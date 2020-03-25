Scott County Jail released 50 inmates in last 10 days as part of COVID-19 precautions

"We don't make the decision here in the jail — every release is reviewed and approved by a judge," Schmidt stressed. "But we do want to have space just in case we need it."

Schmidt said all inmates and staff are monitored by a nursing staff from the Scott County Health Department.

"That's where our nurses and medical staff have always come from," Schmidt said. "So we've changed some protocols, but we've always had the staff in place."

Among the new protocols brought by the threat of COVID-19 is the monitoring of staff and inmate temperatures.

"Every new intake is checked — no one comes in if we find they have a fever," Schmidt said. "And that includes staff. Every member of staff has their temperature taken before they come in."

Schmidt said the only signs of illness have been diagnosed as influenza, the common cold, and ear infections. Any inmate showing signs of COVID-19 infection will be transferred to a hospital.

"As far as I know, Scott County doesn't have any tests available," Schmidt said. "So we transport to the hospital and it is done there."

Scott County Health Department Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes confirmed the health department does not conduct COVID-19 tests.