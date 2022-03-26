Scott County jury convicts Davenport parolee of robbery

A Scott County jury on Wednesday found a Davenport man guilty of second-degree robbery after evidence showed that he followed a Bettendorf woman home from the Rhythm City Casino and robbed her.

Kalandis Rashird McNeil Sr., 34, initially was charged with first-degree robbery in the case. He was on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections at the time he was charged.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Matt Broders, at 1:40 a.m. Nov. 24, McNeil saw the victim cash out a voucher for money at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

McNeil was seen on surveillance video following the woman out of the casino to her vehicle. McNeil got into a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, owned by Erica Kauer. McNeil then followed the victim for more than 3 miles until she got to her home.

The woman had parked along the curb and got out of her vehicle. McNeil then drove down the street toward the victim and stopped next to her vehicle.

Armed with a pistol, McNeil got out of the Equinox and pointed the gun at the victim’s head and told her, ‘Give me that.’ He took a shopping bag that contained a jacket valued at about $60 but contained none of the money the woman received from the casino.

After telling the woman to look away, McNeil fled the scene.

At 10:50 p.m. Nov. 24, Bettendorf officers saw the Equinox in Bettendorf and followed it until it was stopped in Moline by Moline Police with aid from East Moline Police.

McNeil was in the front passenger seat, while Kauer was driving the Equinox.

Scott County prosecutors filed a charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of ten years.

As McNeil is on parole until 2027 as a habitual offender, prosecutors are seeking an enhanced sentence.

According to Scott County District Court records, prosecutors will offer evidence of McNeil’s criminal history that includes convictions in Scott County, as well as a 2006 conviction in Shelby County, Illinois for aggravated robbery.

Police: Parolee followed woman from casino and robbed her at gunpoint A Davenport man on parole until 2027 as a habitual offender has been charged for robbing a w…

District Judge Thomas Reidel scheduled sentencing for June 1.

McNeil is being held without bond in the Scott County Jail pending sentencing.

As McNeil was on parole the time he committed the crime, a hearing will be held to revoke his parole and determine sentencing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.