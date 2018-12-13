The fate of Bettendorf attorney Stephen Newport, accused of exposing himself to a female client and placing her hand on his scrotum without her consent during a meeting at his office in January, is now in the hands of the jury.
After more than two hours of closing arguments in Scott County District Court Thursday, the jury of eight men and four women were dismissed to begin deliberating at 4:05 p.m.
They were dismissed for the day around 4:30 p.m. Deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of Newport, 66, who is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, prostitution and indecent exposure for an incident that the woman said happened on Jan. 19.
Newport was representing the woman in a personal injury lawsuit that was slated to go to trial later that month. After a deposition of a medical expert had gone south, Newport had talked to the woman about settling the case.
The woman, 43, of Davenport, testified this week that she and Newport had talked on the phone about a possible settlement on Jan. 18 and agreed to meet at his office the next day.
The woman said she still wanted to take the case to trial but reluctantly agreed to settle for $25,000.
She said that at the end of the meeting, the two started to talk and the attorney told her that he had prostate cancer and that he could no longer get erections. He also told her about a medical implant he had in his scrotum and asked her if she wanted to see it.
The woman testified that when she agreed, Newport undid his pants, lifted up his shirt and placed her hand on his abdomen to feel the device. He also placed her hand underneath his scrotum, she said. He also was touching himself, she said.
The woman left shortly after and went to a friend’s house, she said.
She further testified that Newport called her later that afternoon to talk about the settlement. During the call, he told her that now she could take off her clothes or give him oral sex, she testified.
“She was vulnerable, and he took advantage of her vulnerability,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Coleman McAllister said in his closing argument.
She reported the incident on Jan. 24 to the Bettendorf Police Department.
McAllister said the woman has consistently said Newport is the person that assaulted her and that it happened in his office.
She also has consistently said that he had a scar on his abdomen, the color of his pubic hair, and that he had a medical device implanted in his scrotum and that there has been “no reasonable explanation” for why she knows those facts.
He also argued that the woman’s allegation is further backed up through a recorded phone call between the woman and Newport on Feb. 7. A detective investigating the case was with the woman while the call was made.
During the call, the woman asked him about his earlier alleged statements about sexual favors.
“You’d give me (oral sex) you mean?” he asked on the call.
“Don’t worry about it. We’ll figure it out.”
Newport has maintained that the woman’s case was settled on Jan. 18 and that there never was a meeting between the two at his office on Jan. 19.
Defense attorney Victoria Cole disputed the woman’s version of events, saying that her statements are not “reasonable” or consistent with the other evidence in the case, and that police did not fully investigate the matter to back-up or dispute her claims.
She argued that the woman initially told police that she was at Newport’s office that day from 11 to noon. She also said that twice in her deposition before trial.
Cole said the woman at trial testified that she was at Newport’s office from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. after being shown phone records.
She said that the woman also described Newport’s implanted device as “tubings, she had described it as a round ball, she describes there being a square box in the abdomen.”
Newport’s wife, Cheryl Newport, testified Thursday that the implant in his scrotum is a valve that helps with urinary incontinence. She described it as rectangular in shape and is smaller than the size of a “flash drive.”
“She has made so many inconsistent statements that it is unbelievable,” Cole said of the woman. “Her memory of the facts, you just simply cannot keep track of.”
The woman, Cole argued, had a motive to make up an allegation about Newport.
“She was mad at Mr. Newport,” she said. “She was raging mad that he wouldn’t take the case to trial. According to her, there was nothing owed.”
To bolster Newport’s claims that the two did not meet on Jan. 19 as the woman claimed, she argued that cell phone records suggest that the woman had stopped by the office around 9 a.m. that morning, signed a document, and left to go to a friend’s house.
Cole said a secretary in the office had signed the document as a witness and had faxed it out later that morning. She also pointed to the testimony of Cheryl Newport, an assistant Clinton County Attorney, who said that her husband was still at their home when she left around 9:30 a.m. that day to attend a 10 a.m. court hearing in Scott County Court.
She also testified that she and her husband had lunch together that day.
McAllister disputed Newport’s statements that the case was settled on Jan. 18 and noted that phone records show that there was a phone call between them that afternoon that lasted for more than 90 minutes.
The woman testified this week and Newport said in his interview with police that she had called her mother during the meeting to talk about the pros and cons of settling.
Phone records show that there was a phone call between the woman and her mother at 6:36 p.m., approximately 36 minutes after the call with Newport on Jan. 18.
The records also show that there were three calls between the woman and her mother between 9:38 a.m. and 12:44 a.m. Jan. 19 when the woman said she was in Newport’s office.
Newport declined to testify. Defendants do not have to testify because the burden of proof is on the state. Defendants decision not to testify cannot be held against them when the jury deliberates.