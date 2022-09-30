Scott County jury finds former teacher not guilty of sex abuse charge

A Scott County jury on Thursday found a former Davenport school teacher not guilty of a sexual abuse charge.

Julian Lira, 34, had been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

The alleged abuse was to have occurred in the summer of 2019. Lira was arrested by Davenport Police on Jan. 11, 2021.

A trial this past April in Scott County District Court ended in a hung jury.

A second trial on the single charge began Monday in district court. According to district court electronic records, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty at 10:53 a.m. Thursday.

Lira had been a sixth-grade teacher for the Davenport Community School District at Adams Elementary.