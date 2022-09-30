 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Scott County jury finds former teacher not guilty of sex abuse charge

  • 0

A Scott County jury on Thursday found a former Davenport school teacher not guilty of a sexual abuse charge. 

Julian Lira, 34, had been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

The alleged abuse was to have occurred in the summer of 2019. Lira was arrested by Davenport Police on Jan. 11, 2021.

A trial this past April in Scott County District Court ended in a hung jury.

A second trial on the single charge began Monday in district court. According to district court electronic records, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty at 10:53 a.m. Thursday.

Lira had been a sixth-grade teacher for the Davenport Community School District at Adams Elementary.

Julian Lira

Julian Lira
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News