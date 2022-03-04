Scott County jury finds Illinois man guilty of sex abuse charge

A Scott County jury on Thursday found a Woodridge, Ill., man guilty of a charge of third-degree sexual abuse after a four-day trial in district court.

Fred Valenzuela, 49, faces a 10-year prison sentence for the Class C felony.

Scott County District Judge John Telleen set a sentencing hearing for May 5 in district court.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Evan Obert, on Aug. 16, 2020, officers were sent to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 401 Veterans Memorial Parkway to investigate a report of a sexual assault.

The victim was sleeping and awoke to Valenzuela sexually assaulting her. She did not consent to the sex act.

Valenzuela was taken into custody Thursday after the verdict and will be held in the Scott County Jail without bond pending sentencing.

