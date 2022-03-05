Scott County jury finds man guilty of homicide by vehicle in death of cyclist

After a four-day trial in district court, a Scott County jury on Thursday found Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr. guilty of homicide by vehicle and other charges in connection with the death of 40-year-old bicyclist Alex Marietta on June 3 of last year.

The jury heard evidence that Hunt, 33, was driving his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Kimberly Road and was cutting through traffic. He ran the red light at Eastern Avenue and continued westbound.

Hunt then ran the red light at Davenport Avenue, striking and killing Marietta, who was on his bicycle.

Hunt fled the scene, running the red light at Brady Street.

The crash with Marietta occurred at 3:03 p.m.

Marietta managed Aquatic Environments, 730 E. Kimberly Road, the fish and aquarium store owned by his brother, Adam Marietta.

An avid cyclist, Alex Marietta had just left work when he was struck.

Officers located Hunt at his apartment, but he fled on foot, according to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Luke Figie.

Hunt had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him that grew stronger as he spoke, according to the affidavit. He was unable to complete the standard sobriety tests because of him fleeing from officers and resisting arrest.

During the trial, toxicology showed that Hunt’s blood alcohol content was .131. The legal limit in Iowa is .08.

Toxicology also showed minute traces of cocaine and THC, the active compound in marijuana.

Hunt was found guilty of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

He also was found guilty of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

The jury also found Hunt guilty of one count each of operating under the influence-third offense and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Scott County prosecutors have charged Hunt with being a habitual offender and are seeking an enhanced sentence.

Scott County District Judge Jeffrey Bert scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 11 in district court.

Hunt is being held in the Scott Count Jail without bond pending sentencing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.