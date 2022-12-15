Scott County jury finds man guilty of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

A Moline man is facing a prison sentence of 12 years after a Scott County jury on Wednesday found him guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2020.

Quaysean Purdy, 30, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 9 in Scott County District Court.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Crouch, at 9 a.m. on June 22, 2020, Purdy assaulted a 14-year-old girl with the intent to commit sexual abuse. While the girl was not injured in the assault, Purdy performed a sex act on the victim against her will.

Purdy was charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Purdy’s trial began Monday and ended Wednesday after the jury convicted him of both charges.

Purdy was taken into custody after the verdict and will remain in the Scott County Jail pending sentencing.