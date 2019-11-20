Scott County Juvenile Detention Director: Larger juvenile detention center needed

Last year Scott County spent $400,000 sending minors to facilities like the one in Galesburg. Scott County would need a 64-bed unit by 2037 to meet demand, according to a study by the county, sheriff's office and detention center.

Croken acknowledged the costs and said he is "not against expanding the juvenile detention — if that's what we need to do."

Kaiser made it clear an expanded detention is a necessity — and it has little to do with last week's escape in Galesburg.

"Yes. We absolutely will need to expand the juvenile detention capacity in this county," Kaiser said. "I cannot comment on how many minors we typically transfer to other facilities, but I can say we don't currently have any minors in other facilities.

"What we have is 14 minors in the JDC right now — with two beds left over for any kind emergencies."

Kaiser said the need to expand has everything to do with "the future."

"In two years, all juvenile offenders must be held in a juvenile facility. There's no more ability to place some juveniles in jails," Kaiser said.