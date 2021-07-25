Scott County man charged with attempted murder

A rural Scott County man is charged with shooting and wounding the father of a woman with whom he was having a domestic dispute Saturday night, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators said.

The incident led to a three-hour manhunt.

Taurus Kyle Puckett, 47, of New Liberty, is charged with one count of attempted murder. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Puckett also is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence; going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence; and, domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Roling, at 8:59 p.m. Puckett went to the victim’s residence, 1878 300th St., to talk to the man’s daughter about an ongoing domestic dispute.

The man stepped between Puckett and the house where his daughter was. Puckett then allegedly aimed and fired a weapon at the man.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said early Sunday that the victim was standing when medics arrive to take him to the hospital for treatment.