Scott County man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

A rural Scott County man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he shot and wounded the father of a woman with whom he was having a domestic dispute.
Taurus Kyle Puckett, 47, of New Liberty, is charged with one count of attempted murder. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Puckett is also charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence; going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence; and, domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Roling, at 8:59 p.m. Puckett went to the victim’s residence, 1878 300th St., to talk to the man’s daughter about an ongoing domestic dispute.
The man stepped between Puckett and the house where his daughter was. Puckett then allegedly aimed and fired a weapon at him.
Puckett fled the scene and led law enforcement on a three-hour manhunt in the area.
Puckett pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Thursday in Scott County Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.