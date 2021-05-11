Scott County police departments partner with NAACP, LULAC to improve community relationships

The police departments in Scott County and are joining with Davenport NAACP and Davenport LULAC Council 10 to a form a new community partnership meant to enhance relationships between law enforcement and communities of color.

The partnership, announced in a press conference Tuesday, will include the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments and the Scott County Sheriff's office. It is called the Iowa Quad Cities Law Enforcement Community Partnership.

The groups began meeting regularly in June 2020 after the killing of George Floyd by the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. Representatives of each group signed a partnership letter Tuesday, making the partnership official.

"Our communications aren't focusing on one policing agency in one community. We're focusing on our region, our Scott County, Quad-Cities, region, and it's an ongoing, consistent conversation," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said during the press conference. "We don't always agree on everything, however, we absolutely respect one another and we let each other voice our perspectives on any issue that we want to bring forward."