Scott County police departments partner with NAACP, LULAC to improve community relationships
Scott County police departments partner with NAACP, LULAC to improve community relationships

Jazmin Newton, President of LULAC Davenport

The police departments in Scott County and are joining with Davenport NAACP and Davenport LULAC Council 10 to a form a new community partnership meant to enhance relationships between law enforcement and communities of color.

 EMILY ANDERSEN

The police departments in Scott County and are joining with Davenport NAACP and Davenport LULAC Council 10 to a form a new community partnership meant to enhance relationships between law enforcement and communities of color.

The partnership, announced in a press conference Tuesday, will include the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments and the Scott County Sheriff's office. It is called the Iowa Quad Cities Law Enforcement Community Partnership.

The groups began meeting regularly in June 2020 after the killing of George Floyd by the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. Representatives of each group signed a partnership letter Tuesday, making the partnership official. 

"Our communications aren't focusing on one policing agency in one community. We're focusing on our region, our Scott County, Quad-Cities, region, and it's an ongoing, consistent conversation," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said during the press conference. "We don't always agree on everything, however, we absolutely respect one another and we let each other voice our perspectives on any issue that we want to bring forward."

LULAC Davenport president Jazmin Newton said the group was formed as a way of recognizing that there is room for improvement in the community, and many of the issues that need to be solved can't be solved by one organization alone.

"Every person standing up here behind me today wants to see our community be a better place, wants to see a community where everyone feels they belong, that's equitable, that's inclusive, and we are taking this on," Newton said.

