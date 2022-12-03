Scott County probationer arrested for allegedly selling marijuana, cocaine and crack

Davenport Police on Friday arrested a Scott County probationer on charges alleging he was selling marijuana, cocaine and cocaine base commonly known as “crack.”

James Leon Tate, 40, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Tate also is charged with possession with the intent to distribute no more than 40 grams of crack cocaine. That charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is facing a charge of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp code. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Emily Rasche, at 8:16 a.m. Friday, officers conducted a search of Tate’s home at 1925 Vine St. as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Before searching the house officers tried to make contact with Tate outside of the home as he had just gotten out of his vehicle.

Tate tried to run but was captured about two blocks east of his home. Officers found 9 grams of marijuana and $842 in cash.

From the dining room of the home officers seized 180.6 grams of marijuana, 103.95 grams of powder cocaine, 35.9 grams of crack cocaine and two digital scales with powder cocaine residue. From the kitchen officers seized another digital scale with powder cocaine residue, and from the bedroom officers seized $8,000 in cash.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections, Scott County District Court, and Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Tate has been in and out of prison since 2002 on drug-related convictions mostly involving the distribution of crack cocaine.

Tate is currently on probation in Scott County until April 17, 2023, for two convictions of possession of a controlled substance-third offense-marijuana. He is accused of violating his probation in each of those cases and has a revocation hearing scheduled in those cases for April 17, 2023.

Tate also is awaiting trial in Scott County District Court on an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred which carries a two-year prison sentence.

He also is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on charges of driving under the influence .08 and driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound or drug. He was charged in that case in September of 2021.

Tate was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $62,000.

During a first appearance hearing Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled preliminary hearing on the new drug charges for Dec. 13.