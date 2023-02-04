A Davenport man who currently is on probation in Scott County and also is awaiting trial in Rock Island County has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after Davenport police allegedly caught him selling marijuana and possessing a handgun that had on it a switch that would make it fully automatic.

Trevon Demon Horne, 22, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, felon in possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of offensive weapons.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, at 6:10 a.m. Thursday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at Horne’s residence in the 2600 block of North Harrison Street.

Horne was under investigation for selling marijuana.

From his residence officers seized 514.15 grams of marijuana, 10 packages of marijuana edibles, packaging materials, a digital scale containing marijuana residue, and $1,656 in cash.

Officers also seized a loaded .45-caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. The pistol also was equipped with what is known as Glock full auto switch that makes the pistol fully automatic, such as a machine gun.

Having such a switch on a gun is illegal under federal law.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Feb. 10.

Horne was released Saturday from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $17,000 bond through a bonding company.

Federal authorities could take over the new drug and weapons case against Horne under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Justice Department initiative instituted in 2001 that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

Horne allegedly was selling marijuana while in possession of a firearm, which would draw a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. That charge carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and must run consecutively to any sentence on other drug or weapons charges. Also, it would be up to Horne’s attorney to prove that the gun in his possession was not being used to further his drug crime.

Horne already is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm in that he is a convicted felon. In the federal system, the charge of being a felon on possession of a firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Horne was convicted in Scott County District Court of second-degree theft and on Dec. 31, 2020, and was sentenced to serve two years on supervised probation by District Judge Mark Cleve.

Horne violated his probation in May of 2022 after he was arrested by Rock Island County authorities on one count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

A probation revocation status hearing is scheduled for April 17 in district court.

A pre-trail conference is set for Feb. 9 in circuit court on the Rock Island County weapons charges.