Scott County probationer charged with inflicting life-threatening injuries to man during altercation Friday

A Scott County probationer is accused of inflicting what Davenport Police are describing as life-threatening injuries on a man during an altercation Friday afternoon.

According to a news release issued by Davenport Police, at 3:04 p.m. Friday, police along with paramedics from the Davenport Fire Department and Medic EMS were sent to the 200 block of Scott Street to investigate an assault.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man with serious injuries who was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. The man was later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, with what police described as “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

At 3:58 p.m. police located a suspect in a nearby apartment complex.

Jaret Leonard Lee Peck, 31, is charged with willful injury, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

Peck is currently on probation until July 22, 2023, according to Iowa Department of Corrections online records.